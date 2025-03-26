Chappell Roan explains what she wears at home & concert

 
Chappell Roan differentiates on-and-off work outfits at a podcast

March 26, 2025

Chappell Roan is known for her quirky outfits during concerts, but the pop icon has said this is not what she wears at home.

Appearing on Call Her Daddy, the Picture You hitmaker said she dresses in a "very modest" way when she isn't on stage.

"I'm in a lot of blacks and a lot of like taupes, and whites, and creams," the 27-year-old said.

"I would be out as Kayleigh in that, and then I would be onstage as that, and then there was like no separation," the Casual singer said, referring to her real name, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz.

Earlier, Chappell said in a viral Tiktok that she would not let fans overstep her boundaries.

"I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous," she concluded. "That does not make it OK, that doesn't make it normal."

