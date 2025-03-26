 
Ben Affleck gushes over Matt Damon's wise career decisions

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have maintained a long-standing friendship since their early years in Hollywood

March 26, 2025

Photo: Ben Affleck gushes over Matt Damon's wise career decisions

Ben Affleck recently spoke highly of his close pal Matt Damon.

In a new chat with GQ Magazine, the acting sensation compared his early career choices to those of Matt.

Regarding Matt’s decisions to be astute, the former husband of Jennifer Lopez shared his two cents on the importance of selecting movies with well-esteemed directors.

“I thought you were going to compare our acting careers,” he began and added, “to which I would’ve said, well, Matt learned and knew earlier than I did to really key in on the director as the fundamental basis on which he’s going to make a decision whether to do a movie or not.”

In addition to this, Ben heaped praise of Matt and said that it “was a very wise choice” to opt for films helmed by renowned directors like Anthony Minghella, for Talented Mr. Ripley, Robert Redford, for The Legend of Bagger Vance, and Steven Soderbergh, for Ocean’s Eleven.

“And also he has certainly had opportunities to do movies that like — it’s not like I was saying, ‘No, Scorsese, no, Spielberg, I’m not going to be in your movie.’ We’re in situations of our opportunities, and we’re subject to that,” he revealed in conclusion. 

