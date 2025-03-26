Kate Cassidy remembers late beau Liam Payne on birthday

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy just marked her birthday with a hint of melancholy.

The influencer took to her official Instagram account to mark the occasion with a carousel of images which featured some unseen pictures of the late One Direction alum.

With the first picture showing Kate holding a plate with a cupcake on it, wearing a pink tank top, she captioned the post, “thankful for another year, and reflecting on the beauty of 25—it’s a chapter that will always be apart of me. here’s to 26…”

For the unversed, she was one of the people most devastated after Liam fell from a height of 45 feet, to his demise, from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

Among the never-before seen snaps of the couple was one where the two can be seen attending a wedding.

While in another, Kate and Liam can be seen posing in front of the iconic Cinderella castle at the famous Disneyland.

Kate Cassidy has kept her followers updated on how she is coping with the loss of her partner, with her previous update having been uploaded last week.

She shared how she had broken down in tears when she went through boxes which contained belongings from her final weeks with Liam Payne.