Carrie Bickmore stuns at comedy roast amid romance rumors with Tommy Little

Carrie Bickmore was the center of attention at her highly anticipated comedy roast on Tuesday night.

The former Project star was the guest of honor at the event, where she was the subject of affectionate jabs from fellow comedians, including her rumored partner and radio co-host, Tommy Little.

Dressed in a red gown with bold cutouts, Bickmore turned heads as she took to the stage at the Comedy Theatre.

According to Daily Mail, the event, hosted by Little, featured a star-studded lineup, including comedians Dave Hughes and Dr. Chris Brown, who playfully roasted the beloved media figure in front of a packed audience.

Adding to the evening’s entertainment, comedian Bev Killick caused a stir with her unexpected antics on stage, prompting laughs and gasps from the audience.

Reflecting on the night in a Fox FM interview, Bickmore admitted she was initially concerned Killick might take things too far.

The event came amid ongoing speculation about Bickmore’s relationship with Little, as per the outlet.

The pair have been spotted together frequently, fueling rumors of a romance following Bickmore’s public split from longtime partner Chris Walker last year.

Moreover, their recent appearances, including a golf tournament in Adelaide and a scenic getaway to Uluru, have only added to the speculation, as per the publication.

A video montage from their trip, set to Nights Like This by The Kid Laroi, showed the duo enjoying quiet moments together.

While neither has confirmed the relationship, Little’s recent remarks about wanting to start a family have further fueled rumors.