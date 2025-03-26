Gwyneth Paltrow slams Nikki Glaser for expressing interest in Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that Nikki Glaser wanted to date her ex, Ben Affleck, after seeing him on the dating app, Raya.

The 52-year-old actress made the shocking claim in Tuesday’s episode of her Goop Podcast.

She shared that Nikki had repeatedly tried to contact the actor on a celebrity dating app in the past.

“When I used to be on Raya and he would come across, [I would give him a] very concentrated check mark ‘yes’ and, like, never [got] it back,” said Gwyneth, who dated Ben on and off from 1997 to 2000.

For those unversed, Nikki is currently in a relationship with Chris Convy, but they have been on-again and off-again for over a decade.

“I think the off-and-on is [because] I’m just terrified of committing to anything forever,” said the comedian on the Howard Stern Show in May 2024.