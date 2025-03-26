 
Geo News

Gwyneth Paltrow slams Nikki Glaser for expressing interest in Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals that Nikki Glaser wanted to date her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow slams Nikki Glaser for expressing interest in Ben Affleck
Gwyneth Paltrow slams Nikki Glaser for expressing interest in Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that Nikki Glaser wanted to date her ex, Ben Affleck, after seeing him on the dating app, Raya.

The 52-year-old actress made the shocking claim in Tuesday’s episode of her Goop Podcast.

She shared that Nikki had repeatedly tried to contact the actor on a celebrity dating app in the past.

“When I used to be on Raya and he would come across, [I would give him a] very concentrated check mark ‘yes’ and, like, never [got] it back,” said Gwyneth, who dated Ben on and off from 1997 to 2000.

For those unversed, Nikki is currently in a relationship with Chris Convy, but they have been on-again and off-again for over a decade. 

“I think the off-and-on is [because] I’m just terrified of committing to anything forever,” said the comedian on the Howard Stern Show in May 2024.

Alec Baldwin's Western film 'Rust' release date revealed: Report
Alec Baldwin's Western film 'Rust' release date revealed: Report
Royal family shares annual report 2024
Royal family shares annual report 2024
K-pop group TXT makes European tour debut after leader's break over health reasons
K-pop group TXT makes European tour debut after leader's break over health reasons
Kaitlyn Dever on joining 'The Last Of Us' as Abby after being considered to play Ellie video
Kaitlyn Dever on joining 'The Last Of Us' as Abby after being considered to play Ellie
King Charles, Prince William step out to promote same cause
King Charles, Prince William step out to promote same cause
Carrie Bickmore stuns at comedy roast amid romance rumors with Tommy Little
Carrie Bickmore stuns at comedy roast amid romance rumors with Tommy Little
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to heartbroken decision by duke
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to heartbroken decision by duke
Zayn Malik goes back to One Direction roots
Zayn Malik goes back to One Direction roots