 
Geo News

Selena Gomez on social media hate over her weight: 'It's pretty wild'

Selena Gomez recently released her new album 'I Said I Love You First'

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2025

Selena Gomez on social media hate over her weight: 'It's pretty wild'

Selena Gomez has opened up about the hate he received from social media over her weight.

During an appearance on the latest episode of On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, the singer and actress discussed social media hate, revealing women have to face far more negativity than men.

“I was also going to point out that women have it much worse,” said the Calm Down himaker.

The Only Murders in the Building actress further said, “From my perspective, it’s pretty wild, and I think this isn’t news to anybody, that obviously women have a lot more intense feelings from their appearance to what they’re wearing to everything.”

Revealing how the online criticism affected her preparation for red carpets, Selena said, “When I get prepared for an event, 90% of the time I’m just like, ‘I hope I can take the picture and sit down.

“It’s the character that gets judged, it’s the way I’m not white enough, I’m not Mexican enough,” remarked the Emilia Perez star.

“There’s just so many different things that come up in my face that I can’t help but see, but I fall victim to looking at things, and it really doesn’t add to your life, but it’s just so difficult,” explained Selena.

On the professional front, Selena has recently released her new album, I Said I Love You First, with the collaboration of her fiance, Benny Blanco.

Royal family shares annual report 2024
Royal family shares annual report 2024
K-pop group TXT makes European tour debut after leader's break over health reasons
K-pop group TXT makes European tour debut after leader's break over health reasons
Kaitlyn Dever on joining 'The Last Of Us' as Abby after being considered to play Ellie video
Kaitlyn Dever on joining 'The Last Of Us' as Abby after being considered to play Ellie
Gwyneth Paltrow slams Nikki Glaser for expressing interest in Ben Affleck
Gwyneth Paltrow slams Nikki Glaser for expressing interest in Ben Affleck
King Charles, Prince William step out to promote same cause
King Charles, Prince William step out to promote same cause
Carrie Bickmore stuns at comedy roast amid romance rumors with Tommy Little
Carrie Bickmore stuns at comedy roast amid romance rumors with Tommy Little
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to heartbroken decision by duke
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to heartbroken decision by duke
Zayn Malik goes back to One Direction roots
Zayn Malik goes back to One Direction roots