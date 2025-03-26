Selena Gomez on social media hate over her weight: 'It's pretty wild'

Selena Gomez has opened up about the hate he received from social media over her weight.

During an appearance on the latest episode of On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, the singer and actress discussed social media hate, revealing women have to face far more negativity than men.

“I was also going to point out that women have it much worse,” said the Calm Down himaker.

The Only Murders in the Building actress further said, “From my perspective, it’s pretty wild, and I think this isn’t news to anybody, that obviously women have a lot more intense feelings from their appearance to what they’re wearing to everything.”

Revealing how the online criticism affected her preparation for red carpets, Selena said, “When I get prepared for an event, 90% of the time I’m just like, ‘I hope I can take the picture and sit down.

“It’s the character that gets judged, it’s the way I’m not white enough, I’m not Mexican enough,” remarked the Emilia Perez star.

“There’s just so many different things that come up in my face that I can’t help but see, but I fall victim to looking at things, and it really doesn’t add to your life, but it’s just so difficult,” explained Selena.

On the professional front, Selena has recently released her new album, I Said I Love You First, with the collaboration of her fiance, Benny Blanco.