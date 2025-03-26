Prince Harry's shock decision fueled by issues with Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry's major decision could be due to issues in marriage with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has indirectly fueled divorce rumors with his shock resignation from his own charity Sentebale.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, 40, co- founded the charity in 2006 to help young adults suffering from HIV/AIDS in Lesotho.

Along with Harry, co-founder Prince Seeiso and trustees of the charity have also resigned after apparent infighting with chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

But according to insiders, the sudden move may have been fueled by Harry and Meghan’s personal issues.

A tipster told Radar Online: “It's unlike Harry to walk away from something that means so much to him, he was so passionate about the charity.”

"The turmoil surrounding his marriage is clearly affecting him and it's sparking all sorts of rash decisions,” they continued.

"There's a bigger picture to this and the longer his troubles with Meghan continue, the likelihood of more irrational moves like this will be on the cards,” the mole predicted.

In a joint statement following their resignation, Harry and Seeiso said they’re “devastated” about “unthinkable” events transpiring at the charity and resigned with “heavy hearts.”

In response, Chandauka gave an explosive statement via the Daily Mail and highlighted "weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir".

She continued, calling out "people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people...then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain”.

Prince Harry founded Sentebale in honor of his late mother Princess Diana.