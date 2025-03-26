Benny Blanco reveals Selena Gomez ‘hated’ him

Benny Blanco just got candid about his relationship with Selena Gomez.

The music producer who got engaged to the singer last year remembered rather embarrassing attempts he made to date the Who Says crooner.

In his appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Blanco gave insights into his personal bonding with Gomez while they promoted the new album, I Said I Love You First.

Recalling how before the two got into a relationship, the music executive was adamant on setting up the Calm Down hitmaker with a friend.

“I thought she hated me,” Blanco confessed, adding, “Obviously, 99% of it was in my head.”

“I was talking to her and said, 'Oh my God, I have so many good single guy friends… We have dinners at the house all the time. You should come over sometime,’'' he further recalled.

“I wasn't even thinking about anything [romantically with Selena] and we're talking about our ideal date and this and that,” Blanco admitted.

Remembering when he got to know Gomez, he instantly thought, “I want her to be in our friend group.”

Now, fast forward to the two love birds being engaged, the music experts have released their first collaborative album, titled, I Said I Love You First with the singles Scared of Loving You, Call Me When You Break Up (with Gracie Abrams), and Sunset Blvd. were pre-released.