Selena Gomez opens up about past relationship regrets

Selena Gomez admitted that she was not emotionally mature during her former relationships and used to be "very reactive".

In a recent joint interview on On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast with her fiance, Benny Blanco, the Only Murders in the Building star reflected on her past mistakes during her former relationships.

"I’ve been guilty though to start. I think for me, I necessarily felt like in other situations of mine I was very reactive. I think that’s why I was alone for five years because I really needed to collect myself," Gomez told the podcast host Jay Shetty.

The Lose You to Love Me singer admitted that it took her time to grow emotionally, and she was not sure if she would have been ready for a relationship with Blanco before.

"I think in the past, that’s why I said to him all the time 10 years ago it’s not that I wouldn't have wanted to be with you, I just wouldn’t have been in the right headspace, and I don’t think you deserved what I had gone through before," Gomez noted.

She went on to say, "I’ve learned a lot of lessons and I’ve made mistakes and I just want this to be right. So for me, that was a lesson that I had to learn."

"I think girls can equally want to be right. For me, it was really difficult in the past and he's made it unbelievably easy so that if I even get to the point where I’m so frustrated, he's like very quick to understand," Gomez noted.

Gomez summed up her confession, adding that Blanco's way of handling her with patience allowed her to refocus and react in situations with a calmer mindset.