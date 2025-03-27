Prince Harry's ‘woke-hating' pals and Meghan Markle: Royal gets ousted

Meghan Markle’s complete transformation of her husband Prince Harry has just been brought back to light by a royal commentator who believes it’s probably to blame for the fall out.

The commentator in question is Tom Quinn and he spoke of Meghan’s inability to cozy up to Prince Harry’s friends while conversing with Fox News Digital.

“Meghan was blamed for… making Harry ‘too woke’,” he started right off the bat by saying.

And “One of Harry’s best friends said, ‘I can’t understand what Harry sees in her. She’s a tree hugger. She’s so woke’.”

And while for Prince Harry’s pals at the time, the idea of being ‘woke’ was painted ngative, Mr Quinn admitted, “I think Harry was, in a way, entranced by the fact that Meghan was able to offer him an alternative world from the one he’d always known.”

One where he could fully reject “the values and traditions of his family,” in favor of becoming a “tree-hugging lefty”.

The conversation didn’t end there because Mr Quinn also took a trip down memory lane and added, “There’s a famous occasion where Meghan went with Harry and some of his friends from school and from the army — she went on a pheasant shoot at Sandringham, the royal family’s country home.”

“She hated it because all of Harry’s friends were making the sorts of jokes that suggested they disliked everything to do with ‘woke.’ They made rude comments about tree-huggers. They just don’t like that kind of thing because, to a large extent, it’s seen as left-wing. They just didn’t like it.”

And with time, “[Harry] shifted across. He became much more sympathetic as she is about wanting to do good in the world. The idea of Harry being worried about those things before Meghan — it would never have occurred to him. I think Meghan really took him away from that [old] world, and they didn’t like that. The royals certainly didn’t like that.”

A similar sentiment has been shared by a former aide as well. Who admitted that the prince used to be “pretty easy-going” before Meghan, only to turn “more disgruntled” after her.

“We had meetings about events he was planning to attend, and I increasingly got the feeling his mind was elsewhere.” Because “After Meghan’s arrival, he was concerned about her welfare, but it was as if his job now was not to attend events, which is what the senior royals always do as their core activity.”

“Instead, he saw his core activity as being with Meghan and increasingly adopting her views of the world. Some people would say he was just being a loyal husband, but the team, the staff, found the whole thing baffling.”