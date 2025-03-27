Photo: Rare reason why Bradley Cooper prefers to keep Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk 'separate'

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reportedly share a healthy co-parenting relationship.

The former pair, who shares daughter Lea, are reportedly planning a vacation together soon, but Bradley has no intentions of taking his new ladylove, Gigi Hadid, along, per Life & Style.

Explaining the reason behind this decision, a source spilled the beans and shared that he is strict on maintaining boundaries them, given his hectic work schedules.

Reportedly, the Maestro hitmaker “wants to spend time with Gigi” too, but his professional engagements have not given him much of that freedom lately.

On the other hand, Gigi has also been “super busy” with her work commitments, which has added to them not having “a lot of time together.”

“He’s careful not to have his time with Gigi overlap with Irina, not because it’s a problem but just because he likes to keep these things separate,” they maintained in conclusion.

This report comes after claims that “there’s a strong feeling among his friends that his attitude toward marriage has started to soften.”

“Gigi is everything he’s looking for in a life partner, and the last thing he wants is to risk losing her,” the different source continued.