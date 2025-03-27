Prince Harry is slowly becoming worn down as drama comes up to his neck

There is a large number of worry that plagued Montecito house while Prince Harry was under trial for drug use admissions, and at risk of having his visa status revealed to the public.

While the decision was made to keep much of his details redacted, even in the unsealed document which the Heritage Foundation demanded, following the Duke’s admissions he partook in drugs like cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms the duo appears to have been put through the ringer.

According to an inside source who recently sat with Closer magazine to explain the upheaval that went on behind closed doors in those days, the Duke was feeling really “worn down,” with Meghan “equally stressed because she hates to see him so stressed and upset.”

And while the source made it clear that “on one hand they’re pleased the application was sealed in large parts, that’s something of a small win.” It “doesn’t take away from the fact they’re up to their necks in more drama and scandal – and one they have little to zero control over.”

For now “all they can do is hope that it’ll go away eventually,” the insider added before signing off.