Johnny Depp grateful for chance to collaborate with his Paris shop

Johnny Depp, who is the co-owner of Deyrolle, said he has collaborated with the taxidermy and natural history shop.

The Hollywood star, along with others, helped to save the shop, founded in 1831, from financial difficulties and ensured its continued operation.

Located in Paris, France, Deyrolle is known for its unique and fascinating collections of taxidermied animals, insects, and other natural history specimens.

Taxidermy is the art and science of preserving and mounting animal hides, usually with the goal of creating a lifelike representation of the animal

Taking to Instagram, Deep shared a picture and wrote, "Like so many before me, I’ve been drawn to the world of Deyrolle, a place that celebrates the strange, the beautiful, and the often-overlooked wonders of nature. It’s been an endless source of inspiration, and I’m deeply grateful for the chance to collaborate with them. It’s an honor, and a bit surreal, to now be part of their story, especially with a creature so close to my heart: the elephant."







