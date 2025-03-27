Duchess Sophie travels to Belgium

Duchess Sophie joined UK Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips, at an event co-hosted by the European Parliament Intergroup on Children’s Rights, according to a statement issued by the royal family.

The statement said the Duchess was in Brussels as Patron of the NSPCC and Plan International UK.

Addressing an audience of senior European and international decision makers and representatives from the tech sector, she delivered a keynote speech to draw attention to the harm that is being caused by child sexual exploitation and abuse, and the opportunity that exists to build in safeguards to offer more protection to young people.

Afterwards, The Duchess listened to a panel discussion encouraging a global response to address the prevalence and severity of these crimes, particularly in the digital world.

The wife of Prince Edward later attended a reception with the panellists, including survivors, representatives of the EU institutions, representatives from the UN and NGOs advocating for change.

The Duchess also joined a roundtable discussion with global child rights NGOs on the shared aim of protecting young people from sexual violence and abuse. The group discussed the evolving threat online, the importance of incorporating victim and survivor knowledge in tackling this crime and the shared responsibility for all areas of society to engage on the issue to find solutions.

It said, "The Duchess has been Patron of the NSPCC since 2016, when the role was passed to Her Royal Highness by Queen Elizabeth II. The NSPCC is the UK’s leading children’s charity, fighting to end child abuse in the UK and the Channel Islands. The charity supports children to rebuild their lives and protects children at risk, as well as working with parents who may be struggling."

"The Duchess became Patron of Plan International UK in November 2024, a global children’s charity striving for a world where every child can reach their full potential and every girl can choose her own future. They work across more than 80 countries to ensure every child is safe and receives an education and all girls are free from violence, in control of their own body, know their rights and have their voices heard. "