Bill Murray looks back at Oscar's loss

March 28, 2025

In 2004, Bill Murray dominated the award season but failed to win the Oscar for Lost in Translation.

Decades later, he looked back at his loss to Sean Penn on The Howard Stern Show.

"It was sort of surprising," he said. "I won every other prize for Lost in Translation, so I just sort of thought I was gonna win, 'cause I'd won everything — every single one."

"And then I didn't win [the Oscar], so I was like, 'Well,'” the 74-year-old continued. “But it was kinda good — I realize that I'd actually gotten sort of infected by wanting to win it. It attracted a low-grade virus of the desire for more."

"I had it for about six months; it had to wear off. So I did learn a lesson from it that if I'd won, I might not have ever seen," he noted.

Previously, Bill gushed about his Lost in Translation director Sofia Coppola, saying, "I love Sofia. It's great because the longer I know her the more I love her and the more I get to love. I see that she's a real American woman."

"A working mother, and an artist, and a sister, and a wife. She's all those things and I am none of those things, so it's kind of fun," he concluded. "I completely get to give myself up to it. I can really admire all things because I am not."

