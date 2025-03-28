'Avatar: The Last Airbender' to release big project

The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is expanding, with the original creators set to release a book exploring the animal inhabitants of four nations.



It will be titled Beasts of the Four Nations: Creatures from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

According to Variety, the book is described as a “full-color collection of art and lore” that “provides an in-depth exploration of the Four Nations’ animal inhabitants.”

John O’Bryan, one of the original writers on Avatar: The Last Airbender, wrote the book along with series co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

The book's description read, “One of the things everyone loves about the Four Nations is all the strange, wonderful, and sometimes scary creatures that inhabit them."

"Some of the most notable among these creatures are the Air Nomads’ flying bison, Kyoshi Island’s elephant-koi, the Earth Kingdom’s singing groundhogs and fire ferrets, and even the little purple pentapus," it concluded.

Beasts of the Four Nations: Creatures from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra will hit the bookstores on Sept. 23.

