Marvel will end blockbuster drought with upcoming film?

Paul Walter Hauser claims his upcoming Marvel movie will change things

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

Marvel delivered the last blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way, and to be more accurate, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Since then, however, the studio has failed to produce successful films.

But Paul Walter Hauser claimed this would not be the case any longer. He said his upcoming film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in which he played, would end superhero fatigue.

"So I think our movie, 'Fantastic Four: First Steps,' to me, only speaking from my opinion, everything I witnessed and took part in, everything I felt while in the presence of the creatives on the film, I believe we are the Marvel movie of the year. I believe we are the one to watch,” he told The Direct.

Not to stop on this, Paul said the team of four superheroes film would positively impact the franchise, similar to what Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther do.

"And I believe that this will go down in history as one of the ones that started a new tide of successful storytelling for the company," the actor predicted. 

"Sort of in the same way the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Black Panther' hit. They both hit in a certain way. I believe we are about to hit," Paul concluded.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be out on July 25, 2025. 

