Meghan Markle ‘jarring' state, Duchess confused ‘who is she'

Meghan Markle is reportedly going through an identity crisis, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who recently posted a photo of her kids on Instagram as she launched her online shop link, is accused of using young Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for publicity.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal ExclusiveShow, News.com.au’s Royal Reporter Bronte Coy said: “There's this real identity crisis. It's like, who is she?

“She didn't want the kids to be on display in the royal family, which I think a lot of parents understand to a point.

“But then she's launched the Instagram, and she's using the kids, which, again, is her prerogative, but it just kind of falls out of step with what she said previously.”

The royal expert continued: “She's kind of an influencer. She has the right to earn money.

“But it just looks a bit jarring, having the royal stamp on it.

“So, yeah, I just see it all as a bit of an identity crisis.”