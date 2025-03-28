 
Prince Harry took charity love to his ‘heart,' Duke is ‘devastated'

Prince Harry is upset as he lets go major charity

March 28, 2025


Prince Harry is devastated as he has to leave the charity so dear to his heart.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be upset as his charity work in Africa ends after he quits as a patron on Sentebale.

The editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine told the Mirror: "Harry and his friend and joint founder of the charity Prince Seeiso of Lesotho set up Sentebale in 2006 in memory of their late mothers. The romantic name means Forget Me Not in the local language. It has been close to Harry's heart for 20 years.

"Every polo match and charity venture, Harry attended – most recently in New York in December last year, raised funds for Sentable. No wonder he is devastated. He took the orphaned Sentable children living with Aids and multiple disabilities to his heart. Literally. He cuddled and loved them played football with them and hugged them.

She recalled: "He took his brother Prince William to Lesotho to see some of the orphans in 2010 when they were still close. Their friend and childhood mentor Mark Dyer, former equerry to their father, was on the board of Trustees. Dubbed a 'surrogate father' to Harry, he helped him set up the charity which became so close to his heart.

