Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly welcome their first baby: 'Our little celestial seed'

Machine Gun Kelly has finally announced the most awaited news, and it's a girl!

The 34-year-old rapper took to his official Instagram account on Thursday, March 27, to reveal the happy news that his ex, Megan Fox, has given birth to her fourth child, a girl, her first with Kelly.

In the annoumental post, the newly minted dad gave a glimpse of the new born baby.

Kelly can be seen holding the baby girl's little hand in the black and white video.

"She’s finally here!!" the singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, excitedly announced. "Our little celestial seed."

"3/27/25," he marked the date of birth of his little princess.

It is pertinent to mention that Fox and Kelly got engaged in January 2022 and ended their relationship in November 2024, not long after announcing their baby on the way.

The Jennifer's Body alum also shared three sons: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.