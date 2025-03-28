Drake Bell, Josh Peck get real about substance abuse

Drake Bell is opening up about his recovery from substance abuse.



Speaking to former co-star, Josh Peck’s Good Guys podcast, the ‘Drake & Josh’ star reveals he has done serious work on his addiction.

The conversation came as Josh asked: "I'm just extremely excited about what you have next and all the great things you're doing. And I think there was, like, and you talked about it in the doc. I would love to know if there was a moment."

He then questioned: "Did you go somewhere to work on some of this?"

Bell responded: "I think it was just, like, exhaustion and just being at nowhere else to turn like, just feeling like a rat in a cage. Like, just feeling like I couldn't do it anymore."