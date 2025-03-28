 
Drake Bell, Josh Peck get real about substance abuse

Drake Bell and Josh Peck talk about their addictions

March 28, 2025

Drake Bell is opening up about his recovery from substance abuse.

Speaking to former co-star, Josh Peck’s Good Guys podcast, the ‘Drake & Josh’ star reveals he has done serious work on his addiction.

The conversation came as Josh asked: "I'm just extremely excited about what you have next and all the great things you're doing. And I think there was, like, and you talked about it in the doc. I would love to know if there was a moment."

He then questioned: "Did you go somewhere to work on some of this?"

Bell responded: "I think it was just, like, exhaustion and just being at nowhere else to turn like, just feeling like a rat in a cage. Like, just feeling like I couldn't do it anymore."

