Sabrina Carpenter shows her daring nature as she jumps off stone bridge in Italy

Sabrina Carpenter looked stunning in her photos taken during her getaway in Italy

March 28, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter recently performed in Italy as part of her "Short n' Sweet Tour" at the Unipol Forum in Milan.

Recently her album "Short'n Sweet" achieved a remarkable milestone by matching Taylor Swift's 1989 album with four Pop Airplay number-one singles.

During her tour, the singer took some time off to enjoy and celebrate her achievements with her girls squad.

Sabrina Carpenter shared some amazing photos on Instagram on Friday, showcasing her adventures with friends amidst the breathtaking beauty of Italian towns.

In the clips shared on social media, the bikini-clad singer is seen jumping off a Stone Bridge into the water, a feat many would think twice before performing. 


   


