Ed Sheeran reveals names of ALL future albums and retirement plan

Ed Sheeran has revealed the name of his upcoming album, all of his future albums, as well as how many albums he’ll make before he retires.

During Sheeran’s appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, he revealed that he’s inspired to follow in director Quentin Tarantino footsteps. So, he’ll make 10 albums and then stop.

He said, “I wanna do my 10 and then every now and then do a side project.”

The Shape Of You hitmaker was asked the name of his upcoming album, and he revealed that it’s called Play.

He then shared that he had an idea for the names of ten albums at the age of 18. He planned to name the first five Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract and Equals, an the other five Play, Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind and Stop.

This led host Jimmy to ask if Ed Sheeran will really stop after Stop. and Sheeran revealed that he has another idea: That he could make one song each year of his life and put them into an album that’d come out when he dies, and it’d be called Eject.