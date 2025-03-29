Pete Davidson gets apology from Luenell after 'inappropriate' encounter

Pete Davidson was left uncomfortable after Luenell made jokes about his dating history with Kim Kardashiain and Ariana Grande.

During Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Pete had an awkward moment when Luenell joked about his love life during a blindfolded segment.

Now, insiders told People Magazine that while the comedian was ok answering questions about his love life during the segment, what caught him off guard was Luenell placing her hand on his thigh.

Source said, "Pete was fine answering any questions — there was no issue with Kim, and he loves Mulaney."

"Everyone on the show was having a great time with him until this happened," the source added.

They further explained, "The whole set felt uncomfortable. It was really inappropriate, but Mulaney stepped in and kept things going. Pete played along in the moment because he didn’t want to derail the live show."

"People believe they can treat Pete differently and view him as fair game for these ‘jokes’ because of their perception of him, but it was just wrong and shows an unfortunate double standard. Fans clearly agreed and noticed it right away," they added.

However,the representative for Luenell told the outlet, "By no means did my client, Luenell, want to make Mr. Davidson uncomfortable during their respective appearance on 'Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney.' She was just being playful."

Meanwhile, Luenell also issues an apology, stating, “ admit, I was tickling Pete’s leg during a segment of 'Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney’; however, I did not mean to make Pete uncomfortable.”

“I sincerely apologize. It was all done in jest. I hope Pete will forgive me, and I’m still willing to go out on a date with him if he so chooses. And I promise I won’t touch him again unless he wants me to!” she added as per the outlet.