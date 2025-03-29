Nick Cannon teases future plans of expanding his family

Nick Cannon is putting the idea of expanding his family on pause for now.

In a recent chat with People, the Drumline star, responded to buzz over his remark about keeping the door open for more kids.

Canon, who is father to 12 children with six different women, noted that he was "not against it," but for some time, he won't be welcoming any new additions to his family.

"I really don't know. I'm being honest. I'm having so much fun in this space right now, and the way my bank account is set up, I'm going to press hold on this 12 for right now," he told the outlet. "But. I was just speaking of three years from now [or] five years from now, who knows? I'm not against it."

"There was a point in time where I was just like, 'Nah, I'm done.' And, then I was like, 'Who am I to say that?' " he noted. "It seemed like it was such an emphatic thing. I never imagined that I would have 12 kids. So, it's one of those things where I love children. I love my life, and if it could keep going in the direction that it's going, why not?"

The singer shares his twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey; another twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; two sons, Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon, and a daughter, Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Moreover, with Alyssa Scott, Cannon welcomed a daughter, Halo Marie Canon, and a son named Zen, who passed away at the age of five months in December 2021 due to brain cancer.