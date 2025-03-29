Craig Conover opens up about his love life after Paige DeSorbo Split

Craig Conover confirmed his relationship status after his shocking split with Paige DeSorbo.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen during the Southern Charm star's appearance on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live!, Conover revealed that he is currently dating post split.

When Cohen asked the 36-year-old reality TV star if he was in a relationship after his breakup a few months back, Conover responded without any hesitation, "I am."

Conover further addressed the rumors of him dating, "No, it's not Salley," he clarified. "Sorry, I heard someone say that."

Sharing more insights into his dating standards, Conover noted, "You know, when I date, I tend to date only one person at a time, so I've been seeing someone."

It is pertinent to mention that Conover and DeSabro parted ways in November 2024.

Elsewhere in the interview, he reflected on his past, saying, “I’ve been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways. But everything happens for a reason.”