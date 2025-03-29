 
Jenny McCarthy reveals going vegan nearly killed her

The 'Masked Singer' judge revealed that being vegan comes with lots of food restriction

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2025

Jenny McCarthy reveals going vegan nearly killed her
Jenny McCarthy reveals going vegan nearly killed her

Jenny McCarthy opened up about "almost" dying because of a vegan diet

In a recent chat with host Maria Menounos on the March 26 episode of her podcast, Heal Squad, the 52-year-old actor and model revealed that she had a terrible experience while trying to follow a vegan diet.

“I became so ill from being a vegan,” she began. “I tried vegan and I almost died. I literally almost died.”

McCarthy explained that the main reason behind this was the food allergies she had, which she was unaware of before.

“I didn’t know I had a gluten and dairy problem. I thought everyone got sick when they ate,” McCarthy revealed.

The former Playboy star went on to say, “I can’t have carbs, and everything is a carb. I’m also, like, allergic to soy and everything — I was literally dying. I was exhausted and fatigued. I was a mess.”

Now, McCarthy is on a carnivore diet, which at first “felt very low vibrational, heavy" to her. "I was more eating salmon and doing light things like that, but I might as well give it a try," she explained.

Despite the "last resort diet" for the actress, being carnivore for McCarthy turned out to be "f****** incredible."

