Prince Harry's former girlfriend flaunts her baby bump amid second pregnancy

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend and British actress Cressida Bonas has shared an exciting news with her fans after launching new podcast with her sister.

Writing for the Telegraph, Cressida disclosed that she is pregnant with her second baby.

She also writes about the inspiration behind her and her sister's new podcast series ‘Lessons From Our Mothers.’

Cressida Bonas, who welcomed her first baby in 2022 with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, says about first pregnancy “My husband and I struggled to conceive, and our son is a product of IVF.

“Fortunately, after the successful transfer of another of our embryos, I am pregnant with our second child. Even though I remind myself how fortunate we are to have been able to have children, being a mum is the most challenging thing I’ve ever done.”

She continued, “It is unpredictable, frightening and it tests me every day.”

The British actress also reflected on her own upbringing, saying “I see how much I’ve absorbed from my mother; the traits subconsciously passed down through generations.”

Cressida dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014 after she was introduced to the duke by Princess Eugenie.