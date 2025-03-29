 
Noah Centineo breaks silence on axing of 'The Recruit'

Noah Centineo opens up about Netflix's decision on 'The Recruit' with a sigh

Web Desk
March 29, 2025

Netflix canceled The Recruit after season two. Its lead star, Noah Centineo, has broken the silence on the matter.

On his upcoming film Warfare premiere, he told THR, “You know, it is what it is. Netflix has a certain mandate that they need to fill.”

He continued, “I’m very proud of the show; very grateful to our audience. You know, we have a pretty strong cult following. And with Netflix, it just didn’t fit with what it needed, I suppose. [So] onto the next I guess.”

The Recruit came in at No. 8 on Netflix's most-watched list with 3.1 million views, and it received positive reviews overall.

The show's description read, “Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a CIA lawyer [who] becomes involved in massive international conflicts with dangerous parties after an asset tries to expose her relationship to the agency.”

Apart from Noah,  Aarti Mann, Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Kaylah Zander, Kristian Bruun, Angel Parker and Jesse Collin were cast in The Recruit.

