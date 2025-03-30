Madonna flaunts expensive mouth bling

Madonna's diamond teeth grills are still as good as new.

The Queen of Pop, 66, took to TikTok with a video of her lip-syncing to the track Hardest Ese Ever by rapper That Mexican OT—eventually pulling up her lip to reveal her shimmery lapis-and-diamond grills.

Madonna's statement with the bold jewellery left some fans more concerned than impressed.

“That definitely costs more than my car,” wrote one TikTok user while another added, “Damn Madonna????? You didn’t have to stunt this hard??”

Meanwhile, a third fan rubbished any criticism aimed at the singer, writing, “Y’all really don’t know who Madonna is. This is so her.”

The grills in the video appeared to be the same ones she debuted at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022, per Bang Premier.

At the time, the Material Girl singer revealed she had custom-designed the diamond-encrusted mouthpiece as a 64th birthday gift to herself.

She also addressed criticism of her unusual fashion statements in the interview.

"People have a problem with my grills, I don’t know why. I just like the way it looks. It’s mouth jewellery and I have really ugly teeth,” the Grammy winner said of the diamond teeth grills.