Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon Time in Hollywood' gets big update

Brad Pitt won an Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Now, he is reportedly set to reprise his role in the film's sequel.



According to The Playlist, the follow-up to a critically acclaimed film will have changes that differ from those in the original movie.

For example, David Fincher will direct the film instead of Quentin Tarantino. The latter, though, will pen the script.

Also, the feature project will not be played in theatres but on Netflix, as per the report.

Regarding the Academy-winning director's mystery project The Movie Critic, sources told the outlet that he has axed the film for unknown reasons.

On the other hand, the involvement of the lead star, Leonardo DiCaprio, is still unconfirmed.

Reports say he is discussing appearing in an Evel Knievel film for Paramount that is said to go on to the floor this summer.