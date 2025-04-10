Meghan Markle wants to ‘bring joy’ with brand As Ever

Meghan Markle just expressed her point of view regarding financial crisis.

The Duchess of Sussex believes that now a days, people want products that “bring them joy” during times of monetary struggles.

After launching her lifestyle brand, As Ever, last week, during this rather restricted economic, she still insists that her jams, teas and other items are in demand.

Meghan also reassured that her customer base would not have to worry about the USA’s current president’s import tariffs, as all her products are made in America.

“At the moment, all of our products are currently made in the US, so we don’t anticipate tariffs affecting us directly,” she told Fortune magazine.

Meghan continued, “But as we look at the larger context of how this is going to affect the consumer day to day, I’m very grateful that in part of the conception of this brand, I wanted to create products that look more prestige, but are more accessible and affordable.”

" I think during any time of recession, people still want to find creature comforts, items that can bring them joy,” the former royal added.

“You’ll see the bulk of our SKUs are under $20. From our standpoint, certainly for me, even in the expansion of the brand, things should still feel accessible,” Meghan Markle concluded.