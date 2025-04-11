 
Queen Camilla reveals secret of '20 Happy Years' with King Charles

Queen Camilla was speaking to the UK print media in Rome

April 11, 2025

Queen Camilla has disclosed the secret of her '20 Happy Years' with King Charles as they celebrated twenty years of their marriage on Wednesday.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Queen Camilla’s remarks.

Nikkhah said, “NEW: The Queen reveals the secret to 20 years of marriage to the King: ‘Friendship. Laughing at the same things, getting on with life…We are always going in different directions, like ships that pass in the night.”

She continued about the queen, “Speaking to the UK print media in Rome, Camilla said of their china anniversary: “Twenty years, who could believe it was 20 years?” Will Charles, still receiving cancer treatment, ever take it easy? “Dream on,” was her reply.”

Camilla’s revelations came two days after she and King Charles celebrated ‘20 Happy Years’ of their marriage with a sweet video amid their Italy visit.

King Charles and Camilla, who have known each other for over 50 years, had little time to enjoy their milestone in private.

