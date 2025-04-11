Prince Harry meets a terrifying consequence after falling out with Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry meets a terrifying future after falling out with Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry’s decision to allegedly cut ties with his cousin Princess Eugenie has sparked a lot of questions, so much so everyone around has erupted into a ‘panic’ of epic proportions.

The person responsible for sharing this, is an anonymous source and they spoke to Closer magazine about it.

According to this insider, “Harry and Meghan have been concerned about their declining status in America”.

And it’s come after news started to pop up, that Prince William wants his younger brother officially striped of his royal titles and affiliations.

According to the report through Princess Eugenie, it “has sent them spiralling and they’re now in official panic mode.”

Another new warning that has come to light, in regards to the same is that “they’re hanging by a thread” especially now that its evident that “their Royal currency is the only thing they have left to ride on in the U.S and even with their titles.”

Overall losing their Sussex claim “would be catastrophic for them both.”

Before signing off the same insider also noted that it’s not just that but also the fact that “while it would be a devastating blow for Harry, for Meghan, it’s a whole different kind of shame and rejection. The worry is tearing her apart.”

In terms of where Princess Eugenie ties in with all this, she was allegedly dropped by the Duke after she was papped on a night out with Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, who has a history of making incendiary claims about the ex-royals.