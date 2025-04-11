Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Prince Harry's secret visit

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about King Charles and Queen Camilla after Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine following court appearance in Britain.

Prince Harry travelled to Ukraine with friends from the UK Invictus community.

The Duke visited the Superhumans Center in Lviv, Ukraine—a world class, state of the art facility providing prosthesis, rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, and psychological care for those affected by the war.

They toured the facility, meeting with patients and medical staff to witness the incredible treatment offered to soldiers, civilians, and children who have endured life-altering injuries.

Prince Harry and the Invictus delegation reconnected with members of the Ukrainian Invictus Games community.

Following Prince Harry’s visit, the palace announced “17 April 2025: The King, The Queen will be present at the Maundy Service in Durham Cathedral. His Majesty will distribute the Royal Maundy during the Service.”

Meanwhile, the king and queen wrapped up the state visit to Italy on Thursday with a visit to Dante´s tomb and world-famous mosaics in Ravenna.

Thousands of people waving British flags cheered as the king and queen arrived in the historic centre of the northeastern city on the fourth day of a trip that also saw King Charles address Italy´s parliament.