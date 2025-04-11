What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?

Kanye West sparked a controversy with his now deleted tweets, accusing Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles of racism.

The rapper shared a series of messages on X and claimed that Taylor Swift had a sexual encounter with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

He said the three singers' act was an example of racism because he was not invited.

After stirring a social media storm with his controversial tweets, Kanye West deleted his messages.

But his tweets stayed long enough on X for many users to take screenshots.

The screenshots of Ye's tweets have been widely circulated online, with Taylor's fans asking her to take legal action against the rapper because he went too far this time.

A source told a British publication that the rapper's act was tantamount to harassment of a woman.

Daily Mail reported that the singer is seeking a cease and desist against Kanye West.

His tweets have also reportedly infuriated Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce who finds it frustrating for not being able to respond to the rapper's tweets because it would draw more attention to Kanye's allegations against his girlfriend.



