King Charles new plans about abdication amid health concerns revealed

King Charles plans about abdication revealed

King Charles plans regarding his abdication have been disclosed amid the monarch’s health concerns.

The plans for King Charles abdication have been revealed by a royal expert as Prince William has reportedly stepped in quietly taking on more duties to support his father.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich has claimed that King Charles has no plans to give up the throne anytime soon.

The royal expert explained the last time a royal abdicated, it caused a “crisis” in the UK, something “the Firm” won’t want to repeat yet again.

However, she continued, “Prince William has been assuming more responsibilities and there have been preparations for more transitions of responsibility.

“Both Prince William and Princess Catherine have been readying to assume leadership roles with an accelerated schedule of preparation for their future positions as king and queen. But most certainly, they are not in any way actively seeking an immediate ascension.”

Hilary Fordwich went on saying, “The entire family, all senior roles, are more focused on the best interests of the monarchy’s stability and continuity, hence all being content with the gradual transition rather than any immediate decisions.

“The only definite thing is that an abdication would be a significant departure from all tradition.”