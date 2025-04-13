Meghan Markle's preparing a public apology to Kate Middleton: Everything to know

Meghan Markle is reportedly having a very hard time dealing with her royal crisis, so much so that a public apology is in the works.

The news has been shared by a well-placed insider who recently sat down with Closer magazine.

According to their findings, “The cultural and economic value these titles hold in Hollywood circles is huge and without their Sussex brand, Meghan knows that any brand marketability and future financial stability for them and their children, would crumble into dust.”

“Not to mention the utter humiliation,” that would follow should anything of that magnitude go down.

So, according to the insider, “They are already carving-out a crisis action plan which includes a public apology to Kate, William and the entire family, and Meghan has already reached out to Oprah about another sit-down interview to attempt to turn the tide.”

Another part of Meghan’s plans would “see them take the children to the UK this summer and have Harry call a family summit in a bid to see them all face to face and beg for forgiveness”.

But “it all sounds a bit like grovelling, which will horrify Kate.”

Before concluding the conversation the source also explained, “While Harry has urged Meghan to stay calm and told her that taking such extreme steps would look blatantly obvious and highlight their real motive, Meghan is insisting it’s the only option if they are going to have a glimmer of hope at salvaging their Royal currency - and their family’s future.”