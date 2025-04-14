 
Geo News

Prince Andrew faces threat regarding royal title?

Prince Andrew received Duke of York title as a wedding gift in 1986

By
Web Desk
|

April 14, 2025

Prince Andrew is facing new threat regarding his royal title after King Charles younger brother was stripped of his military titles and patronages.

According to the GB News poll, per the Daily Express, Prince Andrew faces a new threat that could jeopardise his standing within the Royal Family.

The report says Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father is under mounting pressure to relinquish his Royal titles following his withdrawal from public duties.

Prince Andrew still holds several titles such as Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh.

The GB News reported Prince Andrew has suffered a major blow as York residents continue to demand the duke be stripped of his royal title.

The poll revealed that more than 70% of York residents believe he should lose his title.

The publication also quoted Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, that she believes that Andrew’s royal title --the Duke of York should be removed to “discontinue” his association with the city.

Prince Andrew’s mother Queen Elizabeth II had bestowed the titles of Duke and Duchess of York upon him and his former wife Sarah Ferguson as a wedding gift in 1986.

