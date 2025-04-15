Prince Harry is hitting Meghan Markle with constant wedding day reminders

Meghan Markle is being handed reminders day and night by Prince Harry, about how ‘good’ a trip to the UK would be to “melt the ice” but it seems fears are overwhelming her.

A well-placed insider shared all this during their interview with Heat World.

Per the source, Prince Harry is pushing Meghan, more and more, to make the UK trip because “he’s convinced that having Meghan with him will make it a whole lot easier.”

Whereas in Meghan’s eyes, “she’s genuinely worried that accompanying Harry could do more harm than good.”

The risk is that “it would undoubtedly become a media circus, and her fear is that it could undermine the entire point of the trip.”

But where Prince Harry is concerned, “if he has to go back on his own, he will, but he’s convinced that her presence would make it easier on him.

In addition, “he keeps reminding her of the wonderful relationship she used to have with Charles.”

“Despite where things are now, they were actually very close at one time. Charles even stepped in to walk her down the aisle when her father pulled a no show to the wedding.”

“Things have obviously deteriorated drastically since then, but Harry believes a face-to-face visit from Meghan could do wonders to melt the ice and break down the walls that have been put up.”