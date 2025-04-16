Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big decision about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a major decision about their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, regarding their lives in public eye.

As per recent report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to introduce their kids into the “public eye” gradually as they grow up.

The Sussexes stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to US to keep their kids away from excessive media scrutiny.

However, Meghan has started to debut Archie and Lilibet on her social media account, prompting critics to speculate that she is using her kids to promote her brand without Harry’s approval.

But an insider dismissed such claims and revealed that Harry supports Meghan’s decision. “Eventually, when the time is right and the kids are a little more grown up, they will of course be eased into the public eye,” the source told Heat Magazine.

“Meghan and Harry accept that the kids will ultimately be scrutinised and photographed when they get a little older,” they added.

“It’s their destiny, for better or worse, since people are so fascinated by them – they are royals by bloodline, after all.”

The source went on to add, “At the end of the day, Meghan and Harry are still fiercely protective and sensitive when it comes to their kids’ safety and protecting them at all costs.”

“But they’re also mindful that they can’t stay cooped up or withdrawn from the world forever. So, they’re doing it step by step and, as always, on their own terms.”