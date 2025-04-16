 
Meghan Markle business sense called into question

Meghan Markle warned her standing is at risk given her decisions no longer make sense

April 16, 2025

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam’s has just presented his analysis on why he feels Meghan Markle’s podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder makes “no sense”.

He shared this during an interview with Express UK and explained his reasoning by saying, “The listening figures are not impressive either.”

Because “Meghan is excoriated in Britain and her popularity ratings have been dreadful for years.”

For those unversed, according to the latest YouGov poll straight out from the UK, Meghan only has a positive ranking of 17%.

And when it comes to her husband who is fighting in the Appeals Court for his right to security, Mr Fitzwilliams said, “Harry's current attempt to get automatic security for his family obviously means that she would benefit if he wins. However, one must ask if she would wish to come to Britain given the mutual hostility between the Sussexes and the press and her unfavourable ratings.”

Another thing in the eyes of the expert is a puzzling question, “Who, one might wonder, did she expect to be listening to her Confessions chat between 8-9am in Britain?”

After all “she chose the co-founder of the dating app Bumble (for the first episode), surely a time to suit a potential audience in the US would have been more sensible,” the expert noted in conclusion before signing off.

As of right now, the podcast has released its second episode featuring the founder of Girls who Code, Reshma Saujani and dishes on balancing motherhood with entrepreneurship.

