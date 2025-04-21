 
Geo News

Sean Diddy Combs gets win amid legal battle

Reports say a judge ruled in Sean Diddy Combs favour

By
Web Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs gets win amid legal battle
Sean Diddy Combs gets win amid legal battle 

Sean Diddy Combs is neck-deep in legal cases varying from racketeering to sexual trafficking.

But in his case against his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, the court gave him what AllHipHop said was a limited win.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ordered he could get access to the yet to publish memoir of the Official Girl singer which she had already submitted to the government.

The 38-year-old — who will testify in the upcoming trial with the allegation that the music mogul abused her during their relationship — via his legal team tried to block the subpoena, claiming it was unnecessary.

But the judge ruled against it and ruled the manuscripts to be handed over to the legal team of Diddy by April 25.

According to reports, Sean’s lawyers believe her alleged unpublished book is at odds with her current statements and they could discredit her testimony by proving this.

In the meantime, Sean’s trial is set to begin on May 5.

Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with Prince Louis ahead of his 7th birthday
Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with Prince Louis ahead of his 7th birthday
Royal expert makes surprising revelations about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video
Royal expert makes surprising revelations about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Salma Hayek Pinault praises daughter Valentina for her being beauty guru
Salma Hayek Pinault praises daughter Valentina for her being beauty guru
Bowen Yang breaks silence on Aimee Lou Wood 'SNL' controversy
Bowen Yang breaks silence on Aimee Lou Wood 'SNL' controversy
'Captain America' hypes up next 'Avengers'
'Captain America' hypes up next 'Avengers'
Margot Robbie makes surprising appearance months after welcoming first baby
Margot Robbie makes surprising appearance months after welcoming first baby
Billy Joel puts 'life at risk' to set kids up for life
Billy Joel puts 'life at risk' to set kids up for life
Sarah Ferguson Easter appearance hints at Royal comeback
Sarah Ferguson Easter appearance hints at Royal comeback