Sean Diddy Combs gets win amid legal battle

Sean Diddy Combs is neck-deep in legal cases varying from racketeering to sexual trafficking.

But in his case against his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, the court gave him what AllHipHop said was a limited win.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ordered he could get access to the yet to publish memoir of the Official Girl singer which she had already submitted to the government.

The 38-year-old — who will testify in the upcoming trial with the allegation that the music mogul abused her during their relationship — via his legal team tried to block the subpoena, claiming it was unnecessary.

But the judge ruled against it and ruled the manuscripts to be handed over to the legal team of Diddy by April 25.

According to reports, Sean’s lawyers believe her alleged unpublished book is at odds with her current statements and they could discredit her testimony by proving this.

In the meantime, Sean’s trial is set to begin on May 5.