Royal responsible for Prince William's Easter Service absence named

There appears to be a deeper reason as to why Prince William decided to forgo his attendance at the Easter Service and the reason is one of his elder family members.

This issue has even led sources to come forward with their own accounts of things happening behind closed doors.

According to The Mirror, there is “quite a lot of friction” between Prince William and this family member, so much so that not being in attendance made it “easier” for his uncle Prince Andrew to be present for the Easter celebrations instead.

Per the source, part of the reason Prince Willaim decided to forgo the event was turned out ‘good’ for the Duke of York because “William has no time for his uncle.”

“This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him.”

It is pertinent to mention that while this is not the first year Prince William missed out on the service, a big reason this time around is because he “doesn't believe” Prince Andrew “can make a comeback,” and thus, “there is, I'm told, quite a lot of friction between them,” royal commentator Phil Dampier said.

His comment follows the insider and according to the expert, Prince William’s decision to remain in Norfolk ended up ‘helping’ his uncle because “it made it a lot easier, I think, for Andrew.”

In regards to what this means for the Duke’s future, former BBC correspondent, Jennie Bond made note in her interview with OK magazine. According to her, "William was quick to grasp that Andrew is toxic to the royal brand. And, in a pretty ruthless and business like way, I think William has pushed for Andrew to be excluded and to stay excluded from the official royal circle.”