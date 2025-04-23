Royal fans react to Prince Andrew's bold move amid threat of eviction from Royal Lodge

Royal fans have expressed their views over the report Prince Andrew has turned his hand to gardening, as the duke aims to spruce up his crumbling Royal Lodge home while under the threat of eviction.

The GB News, citing a report by the Mirror says Eugenie and Beatrice father is "going nowhere" as he is "asking staff for advice" amid his battle with King Charles over Royal Lodge.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan reacted, “Not much of a war going on with the two brothers obviously as Charles allowed his brother to attend church on Easter Sunday morning with the family.”

Another said, “Nowhere is where he should be!”

“He is going somewhere. Downhill very fast,” the third commented.

According to the Mirror, the Duke of York is locked in a bitter dispute with King Charles over him continuing to live at the 30-room mansion Royal Lodge in Windsor Castle, despite major repairs being needed on the property.

However, the report further claims, he has taken up gardening as a hobby whilst battling to remain at Royal Lodge amid eviction threats from King Charles.