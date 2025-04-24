Meghan Markle takes over in public ignoring Prince Harry

Meghan Markle seemingly slams Harry to the sidelines in NYC

Meghan Markle has just been seen dropping hints about her power dynamic, all while ‘feeling like a total star’

Meghan Markle has just come under the microscope for her body language during the New York City TIME100 Summit with Prince Harry.

Expert Judi James gave her analysis on what the Duchess’ body language hinted at the entire time, and started off strong by calling Prince Harry in “space mode.”

The conversation happened with Express UK, and saw her saying, “The way Harry rushes round the side of the car to join his wife as she is climbing out suggests he sees their arrival as something of a double act.”

“His (Harry's) expression looks focused and serious as he pulls at the sides of his jacket in a gesture of anxiety.” But “Meghan ignores her husband though, despite the fact that his hand is raised to touch her.”

Conversely, “Meghan has both her hands raised in an intentional gesture aimed at showing her host her intention to greet with an air kiss and hug.”

According to Ms James, “The ignore seems to leave Harry in a small body language quandary. His eyes drop and he decides to fiddle with the back of his pants to avoid being left hanging.”

Before concluding she also shared how there was no attempt at giving a ‘turn’ and explained, “There is no moving to introduce Harry to the host after hugging her here, Meghan just turns and strides ahead into the venue leaving Harry waving one hand out in the air as he follows behind her.”