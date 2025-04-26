Virginia Giuffre tragically passes away

Virginia Giuffre dies by suicide

Virginia Giuffre has passed away on April 24, 2025.

The woman, who accused Prince Andrew and the late convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein, of sexual abuse, committed suicide, as per her family in an exclusive interview to PEOPLE magazine.

"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," her family said.

They continued, "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily."

"It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others," the statement further mentioned.

Expressing grief, the family announcement also stated, "There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia.”

“She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels,” they praised.

Attorney Sigrid McCawley also broke silence on Virginia Giuffre’s demise and stated, "Virginia was much more than a client to me; she was a dear friend and an incredible champion for other victims. Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring. The world has lost an amazing human being today. Rest in peace, my sweet angel."