Gary Oldman makes huge comeback three decades later

April 27, 2025

Gary Oldman just returned to the stage with rave reviews!

As he opened the one-man show, the production of Krapp's Last Tape by Samuel Beckett, marked homecoming for the Harry Potter star at York’s Theatre Royal.

Oldman directed, designed the sets as well as performed the role of a crabby writer, who sits down annually, and is recording a 69th birthday tape, to document whatever has happened in the past 12 months.

While delivering the monologue, Oldman, who began his acting career at the venue in Ben Travers' Thark, listens to his tape-recordings of his character’s younger version and a sense of yearning as well as regret starts creeping up.

This performance marks the iconic Bram Stoker’s Dracula actor’s return to stage after almost four decades. Since his last show at London's Royal Court in Serious Money.

In multiple reviews, WhatsonStage called his comeback a " meticulous and detailed performance" while the Guardian deemed it as "a startling piece of theatre"; and the Financial Times decreed that "Gary Oldman brings deft humour and mesmerising stillness to Krapp's Last Tape."

