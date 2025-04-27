 
Sydney Sweeney gets over heartbreak at party with Paris Hilton

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino recently called off their wedding

April 27, 2025

Sydney Sweeney has moved on, embracing her feminine energy.

The 27-year-old Euphoria actress celebrated with Paris Hilton and the popular artist, Lizzo, at the Stagecoach music festival over the weekend.

Sydney rocked a frilly white bloomer that hugged her physique, a nude corset, tying the look together with cowboy boots.

She was seen posing next to the iconic heiress who performed a DJ set on Diplo's Honky Tonk stage and brought out the About Damn Time hitmaker on stage during her show.

Paris took to her official Instagram account to upload behind-the-scenes moments from the music festival.

In a grid post, the American socialite exclaimed how she had “pulled up with the hottest crew,” declaring, “@Stagecoach will never be the same!”

A clip featuring Lizzo, Sydney and Paris’s aunt, Kyle Richards, was captioned, “My girls @stagecoach. Love you.”

This comes after it was confirmed by TMZ that Sydney Sweeney and her now ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino had called off their relationship.

“Sydney and Jonathan are not reconciling romantically,” it was confirmed earlier this week. 

