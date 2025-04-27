Prince Harry is planning to leave Meghan Markle for the summer

Prince Harry planning to separate from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry appears to be planning a full separation from Meghan Markle, and it will start from this summer.

Information into this plan has been shared by a well-placed insider.

This source got candid with Heat World, and started by saying that the Duke is eager to escape his ‘henpecked’ image, and is vying for his independence.

And this distance, which seems eminent from Meghan’s solo Hollywood ventures has been “raising eyebrows”.

Reportedly, “Harry’s been riding tanks in Ukraine, doing his own thing, and looking to branch out – socially, professionally, everything.”

Moreover “Of course, they downplay it all and say they’re just working in separate lanes, toward the same goals. But people are noticing – he’s away a lot more than anyone realises and it’s raising a lot of eyebrows.”

According to Ms Angela Levin, royal expert and commentator, the reason for all this stems from his desire to not “walk behind Meghan or shut up” any longer.

This led the same source to also offer their take, and they said, “Harry seems determined not to be viewed as this henpecked character who’s constantly riding Meghan’s coattails.”

Right now “he’s enjoying more space away from her, that’s just undeniable, and it’s becoming a very established pattern for them to do their own thing.”

All in all, “He misses Europe and intends to spend more time there in the coming months, even if Meghan can’t or won’t join him.”

So “it’s looking like they could spend a big chunk of the summer by themselves and possibly on separate continents, which will be a huge test on their marriage,” the source chimed in with, before signing off.